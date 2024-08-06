Local

Rain chances decrease as Debby moves away from Florida

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Debby continues moving slowly away from Florida, our rain chances will be lower.

Rain bands from Debby were still bringing some storm activity to our area Tuesday morning.

One of the bands even triggered a Tornado Warning around 6:45 a.m. for sections of east Orange, southern Seminole, and western Brevard counties.

Central Florida will have a 30% chance of passing showers and storms on Tuesday.

Our area will also be hot and breezy, with highs in the low 90s.

We will be hotter over the next few days, with highs in the mid-90s.

Rain chances will be lower over the next few days before picking back up over the weekend.

