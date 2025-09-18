Rain chances fading as weekend approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday featured lower coverage of rain and storms, and even more dry air is on the way for Friday.

The scattered showers will fade away Thursday evening, with a stray shower possible along the coast overnight. Friday morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Even more drier air will push in to close out the work week. Just an isolated shower is anticipated, with most staying dry. Temperatures for Friday will be in the upper 80s.

A slight increase in moisture will arrive for the weekend, increasing rain and storm chances. Saturday and Sunday will feature scattered PM showers and storms, with temperatures both days near 90.

Higher rain and storm chances appear likely to start next week, with highs holding in the low 90s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group