Rain chances low as high pressure builds over Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A high-pressure system is moving in from the west, bringing a typical fall weather pattern to the area with cooler mornings and low rain chances.

The low-pressure center that has been causing rain and wind is now moving north, allowing high pressure to build in.

This shift will lead to a week characterized by dry air and mild temperatures.

Ocala experienced its first dip into the upper 50s this season Monday morning, while Orlando saw temperatures fall into the low 60s due to the dry air.

Afternoon highs are expected to remain moderate, reaching the low 80s today and the mid-80s for most of the upcoming week.

Rain chances will remain low, with no significant rain expected. However, a few small passing showers may occur on some days.

Coastal areas could see a slightly better chance of rain starting in the middle of the workweek, but projected rain totals are expected to stay below half an inch.

