Rain likely to return this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms developed across parts of the area Thursday, and more rain and storms are likely to close out the work week.

The rain and storms will slowly fade away this evening, with quiet conditions returning overnight. Expect morning temps in the mid-70s.

More activity is likely in the PM hours on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs for Friday will be in the mid-90s.

Even more moisture moves in for the weekend, meaning higher rain and storm chances. Showers and storms will be likely both Saturday and Sunday, with temps holding in the mid 90s.

An unsettled weather pattern is looking likely to start next week, with a high chance for rain and storms. Highs to start next week will only be in the low 90s.

