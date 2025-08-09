Rain persists across Central Florida today with potential for heavy rain and isolated flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are still tracking rain chances throughout most of the area for your day today.

Severe weather seems unlikely, but heavy rain and isolated flooding cannot be ruled out, as there is ample moisture in the atmosphere for storms to develop.

Our best rain chances for the first half of the day will be along the coast. Plenty of cloud cover will lead to a few light scattered storms.

If we see any heavy rain, it will fall during the afternoon and evening. The areas most likely to experience isolated flooding will be around the western parts of Orlando.

Great rain chances remain in the forecast for the upcoming week. Temperatures will stay around average until about Wednesday, when we notice an increase in heat.

