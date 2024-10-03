Rain and storm chances continue Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Central Florida will see more afternoon rain and storms on Thursday.

Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing rain and storm activity.

A few isolated storms should fire up in the afternoon.

Our rain chances will stay around 40% over the next few days.

Our area will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s before the afternoon storms kick in.

A tropical system brewing in the Caribbean could head to Florida by next week.

The storm system will increase the chances of rain even more for next week.

