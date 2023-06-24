Rainy conditions continue Saturday evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get your umbrella ready, as rainy conditions are not over yet!

Meteorologist Tom Terry said scattered thunderstorms will continue toward the East Coast.

On Sunday, widely scattered thunderstorms will move across Central Florida, with temperatures in the lower 90s.

Read: Bret is no longer a tropical system; Tropical Storm Cindy expected to weaken next week

Looking ahead, some drier air is moving from Texas, with heat continuing to build up.

On Monday, there are some rain chances, around 20% chance of rain to start the work week.

Some drier air is moving our way, and so is 'some' of that Texas heat! I'm updating more changes well into next week live at 6pm on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/KDjZXVPY3i — Tom Terry (@TTerryWFTV) June 24, 2023

Read: Central Florida smoothie restaurant bursts into flames after explosion





Early evening forecast: Saturday, June 24

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group