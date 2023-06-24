Tropical Storm Bret likely to weaken; Tropical Storm Cindy remains in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two tropical storms on Saturday.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy will remain a “non-issue” for Central Florida.
Bret will likely fizzle out by early Sunday.
Read: Saturday forecast: Hot, humid afternoon with evening storms
Tropical Storm Cindy is about to interact with some vertical wind shear, which will help weaken the storm.
We expect to see Cindy remain a tropical storm through the middle of the week.
Read: 1 man dead, 3 men injured after shooting near Orange County banquet hall
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group