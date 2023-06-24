Tropical Storm Bret likely to weaken; Tropical Storm Cindy remains in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two tropical storms on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy will remain a “non-issue” for Central Florida.

Bret will likely fizzle out by early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Cindy is about to interact with some vertical wind shear, which will help weaken the storm.

We expect to see Cindy remain a tropical storm through the middle of the week.

Tropical Storm Cindy 5 a.m. Saturday track Tropical Storm Cindy is about to interact with some vertical wind shear, which will help weaken the storm. (WFTV/WFTV)

