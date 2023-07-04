Rainy Red Hot & Boom welcomes big crowds in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of music and fireworks fans who showed up Monday night to enjoy Red Hot & Boom in Altamonte Springs.

Thousands jammed into Cranes Roost Park for the annual July 3 event.

Red Hot & Boom 2023 Crowds gathered at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs for the annual concert and fireworks event. (WFTV Staff)

Occasional rain cooled off the crowd but didn’t put a stop to a fireworks show that heated up the sky.

After two decades, Red Hot & Boom is expected to see some changes next year, thanks to several big construction projects in the area.

City officials said while there are no plans set in stone, next year’s fireworks show will be smaller but added that the lineup for other types of entertainment will be expanded.

