Rapid response quells early-morning structure fire in Leesburg

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
LEESBURG, Fla. — A structure fire erupted early this morning on Margaret Avenue, and Station 63 responded quickly to control it.

The fire was reported around 3:00 AM Ladder 63 arrived first, confirmed the fire, and began an offensive attack.

Thanks to the swift response, the fire was kept confined to its initial point.

No other information has been released regarding the fire.

