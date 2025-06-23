WATCH: Rare double waterspouts put on stunning show in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Large waterspouts were seen near Tampa Bay late Sunday afternoon, providing a rare sight for those out on the water.

The twin waterspouts formed and captivated observers with their size and rarity.

Such natural phenomena are uncommon in the area, making the event noteworthy for locals and visitors alike.

Double waterspouts are rare but can occur under specific conditions, particularly in regions prone to waterspouts like the Florida Keys.

