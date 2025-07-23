Rebuilding Together of Greater Florida unveils 50th reconstructed home in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rebuilding Together of Greater Florida marked a major milestone this week by unveiling its 50th reconstructed home in Orlando.

The house in Pine Hills was heavily damaged during last year’s major storms, making retired homeowners Michael and Jeanette Owens vulnerable as the hurricane season neared.

The non-profit organization carried out extensive renovations, such as installing a new roof and electrical system, to make sure the home was safe and livable.

Rebuilding Together of Greater Florida actively supports Central Florida homeowners by repairing and rebuilding homes affected by natural disasters.

The organization has announced plans to proceed with seven additional projects set to start in the coming two months. These initiatives are intended to support homeowners still recovering from the effects of earlier storms.

