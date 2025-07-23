Local

Rebuilding Together of Greater Florida unveils 50th reconstructed home in Orlando

Historic Eatonville Residents Now Living in Repaired, Renovated Homes Thanks To Rebuilding Together Central Florida After hundreds of hours of work with help from 14 volunteers, homeowners Lois Billy and Cynthia Bradley are now enjoying their newly renovated and repaired homes in the historic town of Eatonville. (Rebuilding Together Central Florida/Rebuilding Together Central Florida)
By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rebuilding Together of Greater Florida marked a major milestone this week by unveiling its 50th reconstructed home in Orlando.

The house in Pine Hills was heavily damaged during last year’s major storms, making retired homeowners Michael and Jeanette Owens vulnerable as the hurricane season neared.

The non-profit organization carried out extensive renovations, such as installing a new roof and electrical system, to make sure the home was safe and livable.

Rebuilding Together of Greater Florida actively supports Central Florida homeowners by repairing and rebuilding homes affected by natural disasters.

The organization has announced plans to proceed with seven additional projects set to start in the coming two months. These initiatives are intended to support homeowners still recovering from the effects of earlier storms.

