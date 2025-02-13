Record Tourism: Florida welcomed nearly 143 million visitors last year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is setting new records in tourism, with one area seeing significant improvement.

The governor’s office said nearly 143 million people visited Florida last year.

That’s roughly eight million more people compared to last year.

Nearly 9 million of those people were from overseas.

The governor’s office says that’s close to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

