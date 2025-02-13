Record Tourism: Florida welcomed nearly 143 million visitors last year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is setting new records in tourism, with one area seeing significant improvement.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The governor’s office said nearly 143 million people visited Florida last year.
That’s roughly eight million more people compared to last year.
Read: Orlando tourism industry hits record-high $92.5B economic impact
Nearly 9 million of those people were from overseas.
The governor’s office says that’s close to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.
Read: Orlando’s 2024 top tourism stories: Epic plans, coasters and legal battles
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group