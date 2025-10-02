Records show who signed off on work for Daytona Beach sidewalks with water issues

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Neighbors now have some clarity about who approved plans for their sidewalks that are constantly covered in water and sludge, causing people to slip and fall.

A week after WFTV showed you the sidewalks in the Mosaic neighborhood off LPGA in Daytona Beach, new records reveal who signed off on the work.

City Commissioner Stacy Cantu presented documents to the city that show the previous city manager only slightly reduced two bonds for the project in 2019, meaning the contractor was still responsible for building the sidewalks correctly.

Then in 2022, the current city manager significantly slashed bonds at the same time major sections of the neighborhood were under construction.

“When we sit up here and blame people that are not here and did not sign off on these and no one can find the records when I do a records request, there is something wrong here. So we are, the city, is absolutely responsible for this,” said Cantu.

Residents like Patti Menard feel like her concerns have finally been validated.

“I feel good about it because Stacy Cantu just gave it to them and there’s no denying it now,” said Menard.

Her neighbor, John Buttrey, agreed but said once sidewalk repairs start, other issues will need to be addressed.

“I don’t think they’ve committed to the driveways. So if my sidewalks is two inches above my driveway and we’re all paver driveways and aprons, who is going to take care of that?” said Buttrey.

People who live in Mosaic took a poll and found within the first six months of this year, there were 40 slip and fall incidents on the sidewalks.

At this point, the city and the community’s developer, ICI Homes, have both agreed to fix the sidewalks.

The city has not picked a contractor for its portion of the work but said bids could go out as soon as next month.

The city said the work will take millions of dollars and several months to finish.

