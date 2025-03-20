‘Red Flag’ fire warning issued Thursday for most of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first day of spring across Central Florida features windy conditions, warmth, and a few light showers.

A cold front will push into the region later Thursday, bringing a few showers to parts of the area.

The best chance for activity will be northwest of Orlando.

First day of spring

A “Red Flag” fire warning is also in effect due to an enhanced wildfire danger Thursday afternoon.

Strong southerly winds are expected Thursday, with highs in the low 80s.

The front will move through later Thursday evening, resulting in clearing skies and much cooler temperatures.

Morning lows will tumble into the upper 40s overnight.

Friday will feature plenty of sun and cooler temperatures.

Highs to close out the week will be in the low 70s.

Overnight lows will be chilly for late March, with temps in the mid-40s.

The weekend still looks great across the area.

We’ll have a heavy dose of sun on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Our next storm system will arrive to start next week, increasing our rain chances late Monday into Tuesday.

Temps to start next week will be in the 80s.

Morning Forecast: Thursday, March 20, 2025 (WFTV)

