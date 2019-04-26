Redevelopment plan: Orlando's Fashion Square Mall could soon be demolished

ORLANDO, Fla. - Most of Orlando’s Fashion Square Mall could soon be demolished.
Unicorp National Developers spoke with Channel 9 reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman about their goal to demolish everything on the property near Colonial Drive, except for Macy’s.
Unicorp officials said the company has a contract with the Fashion Square Mall to redevelop the existing property with a focus on art, landscape, architecture, parklike grounds and outdoor experiences, including theaters and bowling.
There will also be restaurants, shopping, apartments and a hotel on the grounds.
The Fashion Square Mall has been around for 50 years, but the president and CEO of Unicorp, Chuck Whittal, said it’s old, outdated and not working.
"We are going to start rolling out a plan. We will start the architecture on it and it will probably take nine months to a year to have all of that done with permitting. Then, we will start to construction next year," Whittal said.
Ackerman is working to find out how the plan will affect traffic.
