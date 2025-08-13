Regina Hill’s trial delayed, next court date set for October 22

ORLANDO, Fla. — The criminal case against suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill has been delayed once again. During a status hearing this morning at the Orange County courthouse, Judge Michael Kraynick did not set a trial date but instead scheduled the next hearing for October 22nd at 9 a.m. The decision pushes the legal proceedings even closer to the upcoming election, a timeline Hill’s legal team had hoped to avoid.

Hill, who is running for re-election, is facing seven felony charges, including exploitation of the elderly and mortgage fraud. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) alleges she used a power of attorney to take over $100,000 from a 96-year-old constituent for personal use and fraudulently obtained a mortgage. Hill has pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims she is the target of a political conspiracy.

Hill’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, confirmed the delay, citing the need to resolve “discovery issues” and take more depositions. When asked about his client’s desire to have the trial concluded before the election, Scheller stated, “We’re going to get her justice, okay, and whatever time it takes, no matter how fast or how long.”

A significant development in the case is the prosecution’s decision to use Sandra Lewis as a witness no longer. Lewis, a notary whose stamp appeared on a key document, was expected to testify that the document was altered. However, according to Scheller, her testimony will not be part of the state’s case. Scheller acknowledged his “sense of regret” at not getting to cross-examine her but was firm that her absence “doesn’t hurt our case, though, that’s for sure.”

The timing of the trial remains a critical factor for Hill’s political future. A trial before voters cast their ballots could significantly impact the outcome of her race against current city commissioner Shan Rose. With the next hearing now set for October, it is doubtful a trial will begin before the November election.

