Registered offender arrested after filming sex with 15-year-old babysitter, investigators say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A registered sex offender from Brevard County has found himself back behind bars after using his phone to film himself having sex with a 15-year-old babysitter, according to investigators.
According to officials, Todd Simmerman hired the girl to babysit his children inside his computer repair shop in Cocoa Village as he worked.
The girl later showed investigators text messages between the two, and sexually explicit photos and acts with the girl were later found on Simmerman's phone, according to deputies.
This isn't the first time Simmerman has found himself in custody for his behavior with minors.
Simmerman was arrested in Polk County in 2012 as part of "Operation Cyber-Child." Agents said Simmerman showed up to meet someone who he thought was a 13-year-old for sex.
He was later convicted and served time in prison for the incident. More concerning following his arrest, court documents show that he wrote a judge, "While incarcerated I have found out that I am HIV positive, a horrible blow that has served to change my life."
Simmerman is currently being held without bail. The judge wrote there are no conditions of release that could reasonable assure the safety of the community.
