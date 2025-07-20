Rehabilitated brown pelicans to be released back into wild at Lighthouse Point Park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — At 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 21, a group of brown pelicans will be released into the wild at the dog beach in Lighthouse Point Park, Ponce Inlet.

The pelicans were rehabilitated at the Marine Science Center after being injured, with three affected by fishing hooks and line entanglements.

Although the Marine Science Center will be closed to the public on the release day, visitors can use the limited free parking available in the center’s lot.

From that point, they can walk to Lighthouse Point Park to access the release site.

