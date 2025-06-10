Remembering Christina Grimmie: Rising star’s light stolen 9 years ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday marks nine years since the deadly shooting of singer Christina Grimmie.

Grimmie was a rising star and fresh off the TV show “The Voice” when police say a crazed fan shot her at The Plaza Live in Orlando.

Plaza Live shooting 2016 Police said a man, 27, traveled to Orlando and shot singer Christina Grimmie on June 10, 2016.

Grimmie had just finished her concert and was signing autographs in the theater’s lobby when it happened.

Police said the shooter then took his own life.

Grimmie was just 22 years old.

