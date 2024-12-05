Rents continue to decline in Orlando, Realtor.com reports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Realtor.com released its latest rental report, which shows that rents have continued to decline year over year for the 15th month in a row, including in Orlando.

According to the report, October 2024 marks the 15th month of year-over-year rent decline in a row for zero- to two-bedroom properties observed since trend data began in 2020.

Asking rents dipped by $14, or -0.8%, year over year. The median asking rent was $1,720, down by $23 from last month.

