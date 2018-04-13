0 Report: Accused Kissimmee cop killer's jailhouse attack thwarted

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Only Eyewitness News has learned that a man accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers last year has been accused of planning an attack on jailhouse staff while he’s housed in the Osceola County Jail.

Everett Miller has been in jail since August after he was accused of shooting Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.

Miller complained last month that he was being treated like a “zoo animal” and wanted names of people making decisions about him, court records showed.

A few days later, the jail found out Miller was planning to harm workers inside the jail when he got the chance.

Documents showed, “The inmate was planning on harming staff when the chance arose.”

Specifics of the planned attack are not being released because corrections officers used force to move the suspected killer after that and that entire incident remains under investigation.

The corrections officers who used force on Miller are being kept away from him while the investigation continues.

Now newly released reports show in January that Miller threatened his mental health counselor and said he wanted to "Strangle that (expletive). I don't give a (expletive) about them. Yes, I'm talking about you, Ms. Mendoza."

Miller was given 20 days of disciplinary confinement that meant no commissary, no visits and no phone calls.

Eyewitness Witness News reported earlier this month that another inmate, who knew Miller from his neighborhood years ago, told investigators Miller admitted killing the officers and said the officers got what they deserved.

