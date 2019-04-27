0 Report: Man accused of holding ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, going with her to IHOP before arrest

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Police said a man put a gun to his ex-girlfriend's head and made her drive around Orlando with him in her car for two hours.

According to the arrest report, Josue Bellefleur camped out all night in the backseat of her car outside an apartment complex.

When she got into her car, the victim said he ambushed her.

TRENDING NOW:

Bellefleur had little to say as he faced a Seminole County judge Friday afternoon.

According to his arrest report, Bellefleur had a lot to say to police about the night of April 21.

He told investigators he went to this apartment complex in Casselberry and spent the night in his ex-girlfriend's unlocked car after he suspected her of cheating on him.

He waited inside the car, drank a bottle of Hennessey and then used the bottle to go to the bathroom, the report said.

When she went to get into her car, Bellefleur confronted her.

While Bellefleur claims he got out of the car to confront her, the victim told investigators Bellefleur grabbed her from behind when she got into the car.

The victim said she grabbed her gun, but Bellefleur managed to get his hand on the weapon after a struggle.

She said he pointed it at her friend who came to help and then kidnapped her at gunpoint.

The victim told investigators the two drove around Orlando for two hours and at one point stopped at a construction site where he yelled at her, hit her and threatened to kill them both.

Later in the morning, the victim told Bellefleur she had to pick up her children, the report said.

So as to not draw suspicion, Bellefleur drove the victim to her niece's house to pick up her kids and then drove to an IHOP restaurant on West Colonial Drive where they ate.

When Bellefleur walked outside for a moment, the victim asked the waitress to call 911.

Orange County deputies came to the IHOP and arrested Bellefleur.

He is being held without bond on charges of kidnapping, burglary with an assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.