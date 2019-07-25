0 Report: Man who worked at Holy Land Experience accused of filming young girls in bathroom

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators in Seminole County said a man was videotaping young girls in the shower, but a technical issue ruined his plan.

Brian McDonald faced a judge Wednesday for his first appearance on 11 counts of video voyeurism and is being held in jail on a bond of $16,500.

The charges stem from allegations McDonald used a hidden GoPro camera to record young girls and a woman that he knew in the bathroom and the privacy of their bedroom.

One of the victims claims the camera McDonald allegedly set up to record her ran out of space and alerted her with a flashing red light.

It was discovered after the girls noticed the camera inside a laundry basket that was pointed at the shower.

She took the memory card from the camera and told her mom who reported it to deputies.

McDonald, according to the police report, worked at The Holy Land Experience as an audio technician.

Investigators are concerned there could be other victims, because of what's on the videos, but not specifically because his job at The Holy Land Experience.

“You have a child, several children actually who expect to have privacy in a bathroom,” said Bob Kealing with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. “Instead, you have an adult man invading that privacy.”

Investigators said other videos from the camera include footage of women and girls’ bottoms as they walked around the theme park and grocery stores.

It's a crime that has investigators wondering if more victims could be out there.

“Anybody who is concerned about any dealings with him, please give us a call because we'd like to hear about it,” Kealing said.

The Sheriff's Office said it believes McDonald has been fired from The Holy Land Experience, but phone and email messages with the theme park to confirm his role and status there have not been answered.

If McDonald gets out of jail, he will be on GPS monitoring.

