Reported bomb threat on JetBlue flight from Boston to Florida prompts large emergency response

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A bomb threat reported on a JetBlue flight headed from Logan Airport in Boston to Vero Beach, Florida, on Saturday afternoon has been deemed “not credible,” authorities say.

According to our sister station Boston25News, the Massachusetts State Police said that on Saturday morning, they were alerted by MassPort officials that they had received a phone call from an unidentified person who reported that there was a bomb onboard the flight.

Customers sat on the tarmac for almost three hours as authorities investigated the threat.

“Troopers assigned to Logan Airport, the Anti-Terrorism Unit, and the Commonwealth Fusion Center worked with our partners in Florida to confirm that the report was NOT credible,” a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said.

Law enforcement in Florida apologized to customers on the plane and explained that, although the threat was not “viable,” they still had to follow the necessary precautions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for JetBlue told Boston25News, the flight from Boston to Vero Beach “taxied to a remote area after landing as a result of a possible security threat.”

“Law enforcement met the flight and cleared the aircraft. The safety of our customers and crewmembers is JetBlue’s first priority,” a spokesperson for JetBlue added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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