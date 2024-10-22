Reported fire at Orlando apartment complex leads to death investigation, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a death Tuesday at an apartment complex.

Officers said the incident happened around 5:35 a.m. in the 5900 block of Peregrine Avenue.

Police said they were called to the area for a reported fire, but when they arrived, there was no fire.

Officers said they entered a residence and discovered an adult dead inside.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

