Reports: Florida Gov. DeSantis to receive endorsement from Iowa Gov. Reynolds Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday during his rally in Des Moines, IA, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Reynolds, who initially said she would not endorse anyone ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, recently changed her tune on the matter and has signaled for months she could possibly throw her support behind the Florida governor.

READ: The Trump-DeSantis rivalry grows intense, personal and crude as GOP candidates gather in Florida

First reported by the Des Moines Register, the endorsement is a significant win for the DeSantis campaign, which has made winning Iowa the top priority for their campaign.

The DeSantis team is already promoting the event on X, formally known as Twitter.

BIG NEWS! Gov. @KimReynoldsIA will be joining @RonDeSantis at his rally in Des Moines TOMORROW NIGHT!



Get your tickets now to cheer on DeSantis before the next debate. Doors open at 5pm! RSVP HERE: https://t.co/Ro8YZW03Cm pic.twitter.com/N4b6A9ZdGW — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 5, 2023

The decision to support DeSantis will likely not sit well with former President Donald Trump or his campaign team.

Earlier this summer, the New York Times reported how the two governors’ budding relationship irked the former president.

READ: Federal transportation money headed to Florida

Following the article’s posting, Trump went after Reynolds on Truth Social, attacking her and taking credit for her political success.

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump wrote in July.

Trump’s

READ: Florida’s special session begins Monday morning

ABC News has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group