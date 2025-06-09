‘The Reserve at Haw Creek’ project in Flagler County may quadruple the population

BUNNELL, Fla. — The population of Bunnell in Flagler County could quadruple in size if a massive development is approved on Monday.

The project, “The Reserve at Haw Creek,” includes the construction of roughly 9,000 new homes.

The proposal also shows plans for commercial and retail space within the community. It spans 2,800 acres between State Road 11, State Road 100 and County Roads 302 and 65.

Vice Mayor John Roberts is concerned the growth is coming too fast.

“You are talking about overcrowding, talk about drainage. You know we have a hurricane or two, look at the people in South Daytona. You don’t have to go too far,” said Roberts.

Businesses like Boo Boo’s Discount Store don’t see it that way. Brianna Meade said the shop relies on people for both products and profit.

“We only get so much through the people that live here. With more people they’re going to want to get rid of more stuff especially moving in or out,” said Meade.

Roberts didn’t share how he planned to vote but did say it’s in the city’s best interest to try and control the growth.

“We are the watchmen, and we are the gatekeepers. It’s our responsibility to make sure there is growth but smart growth,” said Roberts.

On Monday night, the city will have to begin the process of rezoning the 2,800 acres and approving the developer’s plan.

