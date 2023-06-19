Residents in Groveland work with the city to solve speeding problems

GROVELAND, Fla. — Three weeks ago, we told you about a vehicle that crashed into homes in the Cypress Oaks neighborhood in Groveland.

Homeowners have replaced damaged fences but are still dealing with structural damage.

Now, the community wants to stop what may have led to the damage, speeding on nearby streets.

Last Wednesday, the community took the first step by meeting with the City of Groveland.

The city sent residents an e-mail with permanent actions it will take to help stop the speeding issues.

Those actions will include the installation of three permanent speed tables on Maravilla Way within 90 days, repairing any bent stop signs, trimming branches obscuring stop signs or instructional signs, and improving pedestrian walkways.

“The city is taking steps forward to do something. they have already come out and added some barricades where they anticipate to add speed tables in 90 days,” said homeowner Kelsey Hotchkiss.

This summer, the city will also try a pilot program to close Cypress Oaks and Marina Del Rey neighborhoods from each other, but some residents are not happy about that plan.

“The response of segregating the neighborhoods is surprising because we don’t want Marina Del Ray or Eagle Pointe to feel like we’re doing this as a response to them. It’s not their fault this driver happened to live there,” said Hotchkiss.

The City of Groveland has also included the Cypress Oaks HOA President in a task force. Residents hope they will get an opportunity to get representation on the task force soon.

The city will hold its next meeting regarding the speeding issues on Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Historical Museum, 243 S Lake Ave, Groveland, FL 34736

