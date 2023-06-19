Flooding prevention efforts in Orlo Vista to continue despite vetoed funding

ORLO VISTA, Fla. — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $2 million that would have gone toward helping reduce and prevent constant flooding in the Orlo Vista area.

However, that veto is not stopping the progress in Orlo Vista.

In February, Sen. Linda Stewart requested money for the Integrated Water Resources Project. It would have allowed the use of excess floodwater from the landlocked basin for irrigation or aquifer recharge. DeSantis vetoed the funding.

Even without the state money, three ponds will get deepened and reshaped, creating 10 feet of additional flood mitigation volume pipes to keep water level equal, and large pipes to pump more water out before major storms.

County records show the $23 million project is primarily funded by the federal government and is expected to be done in 2024.

