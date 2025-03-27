Residents invited to discuss changes to Orange County’s Commission Districts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County residents can weigh in on changes coming to existing Commission Districts.
Last year, voters approved expanding the number of districts from six to eight, which means it’s now time to draw new lines.
There is a community meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
It will take place at the Orange County Multicultural Center, located at:
- 7149 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32818
Several more meetings are planned throughout the month of April. Here is a list of dates, times and locations:
- April 2: 6 to 9 p.m. - John Bridges Community Center, 445 W. 13th Street, Apopka, FL 32703
- April 10: 6 to 9 p.m. - Meadow Woods Recreation Center, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824
- April 15: 6 to 9 p.m. - Goldenrod Recreation Center, 4863 N. Goldenrod Road, Winter Park, FL 32792
- April 23: 6 to 9 p.m. - West Orange Recreation Center, 309 SW Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- April 30: 6 to 9 p.m. - South Econ Recreation Center, 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829
For more details about the planned redistricting in Orange County, click HERE.
