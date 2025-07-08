Residents of Orange County can claim their unclaimed funds before deadline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Clerk of Courts has announced that residents can claim unclaimed money before the deadline of September 1.

The unclaimed checks list includes 7,500 checks that were mailed but never cashed. These checks range from as low as 3 cents to as high as $8,450 and include vendor payments, refunds, restitution and cash bonds.

“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” said Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”

The listed checks might not have been cashed because recipients moved without leaving a forwarding address or simply forgot about them. The Clerk’s Office recommends that individuals, businesses and organizations check the list to see if they have any unclaimed money.

The Clerk’s Office reminds those owed restitution in Orange County to update their address to receive payments. Per Florida Statutes Section 116.21, unclaimed money by the deadline is forfeited and deposited into the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

To claim any unclaimed money, individuals should follow the instructions provided on the Clerk’s Office website after searching the list.

Residents of Orange County are encouraged to check the unclaimed checks list to see if they have money waiting for them, as any unclaimed funds will be forfeited after the September 1 deadline.

