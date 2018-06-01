0 Residents seek answers 1 week after deadly shooting at downtown Orlando apartment building

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's been one week since police said a man was fatally shot at a downtown Orlando apartment building.

Residents told Channel 9 they're concerned, because they haven't received an explanation for the violence.

Police said last week that they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on the third floor of Central Station on Orange on North Orange Avenue. They haven't said if anyone will be charged in connection with the shooting.

One resident said he thinks he saw the gunman loading a moving truck Thursday, but he doesn't know if that means he's moving out.

The lack of information has left some residents wondering how 23-year-old Darian Elwin died.

Elwin's family held a memorial service and funeral for him Friday.

A source close to Elwin's family said they believe the man who shot him is claiming self-defense.

He was shot by another man on May 25. Police said Friday it is still an open investigation, but no one has been charged.

"Everyone is just concerned. Everyone wants to know who this person is that caused this trouble. It's a nuisance to the community," said a resident who asked to not be identified. "It's super concerning. You have no idea what's going on. You have no idea what caused the incident. You have no idea if this person poses a potential threat in the future."

Several residents told Channel 9 they believe the person who pulled the trigger is back in his apartment, and they don't understand why police can't tell them what happened.

"The only person who can help all the other residents in that building is OPD, by releasing who the shooter was and what the incident was," a resident said. "They're just not saying anything, and I want to know why."

Channel 9 isn't identifying that person because police haven't identified the gunman or said if he's claiming self-defense.

Channel 9 asked the Orlando Police Department specific questions about the shooting, but detectives didn't answer them and would only say that they're still investigating it.

