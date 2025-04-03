Residents share concerns about Orange County’s redistricting process

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of Orange County residents shared their concerns during a public meeting in Apopka regarding the county’s redistricting process.

This comes after voters decided in November to add two new county commission seats, meaning lines are being redrawn, and changes could come to your district.

Many people living in District 2 addressed the 15-member redistricting committee, sharing how they want to remain in District two. A proposed plan shared by Commissioner Christine Moore puts some of the district, like Pine Hills, in with Maitland and Winter Park.

“I humbly ask you to think of what’s been done. Be more caring for those of us in District Two who have no desire to go to District Six,” one woman said to the committee.

The plan is to redraw lines to make room for two more districts in Orange County, moving from six to eight. Once the new districts are determined, some residents will have new commissioners who are part of making decisions, such as infrastructure, public safety, and where county tax dollars are being spent.

Voters we talked to say they want commissioners to remember the needs of each individual community.

“The incoming commissioner or whoever is going to represent this district needs to make sure everybody’s demands are met. If Pine Hill has an agenda, if Maitland has an agenda, make sure the people get what they’re asking for,” said Moliere Dimanshe.

Vicki Vargo lives in District 2 and says she loves being part of that district. She is fine with the redistricting plans but asks to be part of District 5 if her neighborhood is going to chase.

“We don’t want to be thrown into precincts that don’t have the same standards as city precincts,” said Vicki Vargo.

Another public meeting is in District 4 on April 10th. The committee will submit a map for consideration on July 3rd.

