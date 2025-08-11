Restoration project aims to reduce harmful chemicals in Indian River Lagoon

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Crane Creek M-1 Canal Restoration Project in Melbourne has been completed, promising significant improvements to the Indian River Lagoon.

The state-led project involved the addition of a new dam, pump stations and a treatment area to the M-1 Canal.

Gov. Ron DeSantis emphasized that these enhancements will help prevent harmful chemicals from entering the Indian River Lagoon.

“Stormwater from 5,300 acres in Melbourne, West Melbourne, and nearby communities carried harmful nutrients into the lagoon,” DeSantis said during a press conference.

It also provides 7 million gallons of freshwater to the Saint Johns River each day.

