Retro ambulance breaks records after historic cross-country road trip ends in Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A classic ambulance just broke a world record, traveling from Hollywood to Hollywood.

Two doctors drove a 1972 Cadillac ambulance over 3,200 miles from California to Florida in nine days.

Guinness World Records confirmed its the longest distance ever traveled in an ambulance.

The doctors say they made the trip to raise awareness for first responders and medical education.

“Our plan was to go from Hollywood, California to Hollywood, Florida and break a record,” said Dr. Erik Axene.

