Revered Brevard County educator, mentor Joe Lee Smith dies at 89

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Two Brevard County cities are mourning the loss of a community giant.

Joe Lee Smith died Monday at the age of 89.

Smith dedicated more than 40 years to teaching and coaching. He also served as president of Brevard Community College’s Cocoa campus, now known as Eastern Florida State College.

He was a member of Rockledge City Council for 36 years.

He was also known as a mentor to many.

Born and raised in Cocoa, Smith was a graduate of Monroe High School, Florida A&M University and the University of Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group