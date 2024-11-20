Revived Volusia Square shopping center sells for $26M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The revitalized Volusia Square shopping center in Daytona Beach was acquired by Maryland-based Mosaic Realty Partners last month for $26.4 million.

The sale of the 193,923-square-foot center, located at 2455 W International Speedway Blvd., closed Oct. 10 and includes single-tenant outparcels occupied by Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s, as well as a multi-tenant building leased to LensCrafters and CAVA.

The shopping center had a 97.2% occupancy rate at the time of sale, according to Brad Peterson and Whitaker Leonhardt of Colliers, who represented seller Lamar Cos. in the transaction and announced the deal in a Nov. 20 release.

