Universal Orlando Resort unveils holiday celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort kicks off the holiday season on Friday, celebrating with festive experiences family inspired by beloved characters and stories.

Beginning Nov. 22 and running through Dec. 31, visitors can enjoy festive experiences, including Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

Visitors can enjoy different holiday treats across the theme parks, including a peppermint cheesecake bar, pistachio holiday wreath, roasting chestnuts Mont Blanc, and Grinch-themed threats like Grinch cookies.

The theme parks will have an all-new Holiday Tribute Store, where guests will journey through holiday pop-up books brought to life across four rooms inspired by Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Hogsmeade, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and Earl the Squirrel.

All eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels will be decorated with festive decor for the season and will offer special menus for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

Visitors can also ring in the New Year across the destination with live entertainment at Universal Studios Florida.

The theme park said there will be hype squads full of music and characters at Universal Islands of Adventure, a midnight countdown at both theme parks and Universal CityWalk and access to select venues after midnight.

