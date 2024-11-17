Things are getting Wicked at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Follow the yellow brick road at Universal Orlando Resort for the Wicked: The Experience.

The new all-immersive experience is for guests to step into the “World of Wicked” before the movie hits theaters on Nov. 22.

The experience opened over the weekend.

The experience is located right by the front gate, where guests can follow the yellow brick road into the Land of Oz.

Visitors are able to enjoy costumes, prop replicas that were created by the designs from the film, and new merchandise.

The experience will have immersive photo opportunities, spectacular scenery, and theming.

Click here for more information about The Wicked: The Experience.

