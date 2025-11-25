Reward doubled for missing girl last seen in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Broward County Crime Stoppers has doubled its reward for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect wanted for 10-year-old Gabrielle Terrelonge’s disappearance.

Gabby was reported missing on October 29 by her father after he learned that Gabby’s mom, who she was supposed to be with, was in jail.

The reward has doubled from $5,000 to $10,000.

“I beg; I’m begging from the bottom of my heart,” Gordon Terrelonge, Gabby’s dad, said. “I just want to find my daughter I just want her to come home.”

Last week, Channel 9 heard those pleas from Gordon as he visited Gabby’s last known location in Orlando.

On June 30, Gabby and her mom, Passha Davis, were last seen getting off a bus near the Florida Mall.

Gordon said traveling back and forth from Margate to Central Florida was normal for them.

Then on July 7, Passha was seen at that same stop getting on a bus by herself.

After not seeing his daughter for a few months, Gordon searched Passha’s name online. That’s when he learned she’d been arrested on October 17 for shoplifting in South Florida.

On October 29, Gordon contacted Margate Police and reported Gabby missing.

On October 31, police questioned Passha in jail. She didn’t provide any answers as to where Gabby could be.

Anyone with any information on where Gabby may be is asked to call 911 or Broward County Crime Stoppers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group