Reward offered in search for suspect in brutal Paramore sexual assault

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in a rape case that occurred last week in the Paramore neighborhood.

A sketch of the suspect has been released by the Orlando Police Department, and officers are canvassing the area near South Lee Avenue and Grand Street, where the attack took place.

The crime occurred last Thursday, and detectives have been actively knocking on doors, showing the sketch to residents, and asking for assistance in identifying the suspect.

The attack was described by neighbors as brutal, with the woman being grabbed at the corner and dragged to a nearby bus stop.

The area, which is typically quiet and residential, is located next to the Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center and is filled with homes and playgrounds.

In an effort to expedite the arrest, the Orlando Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

The attack has caused significant concern among local residents, particularly women living nearby, as police continue their efforts to apprehend the suspect.

