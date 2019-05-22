Crews respond to massive house fire in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 6:35 P.M. Update:
Orange County Fire Rescue said they have about 45 firefighters on scene and a drone unit working to keep a secondary brush fire from erupting.
Smoke is still flowing from the home and all known occupants are accounted for, firefighters said.
#workingfire Alvin St. Heavy smoke still flowing from one-story house. All units still on scene operating. Per @OrangeCoSheriff, all known occupants accounted for however, we will continue primary search to confirm. #UPDATE pic.twitter.com/POkErDxHtP— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 22, 2019
#workingfire #OCFRD #drone unit operating at Alvin St. fire. About 45 firefighters on scene, attempting to keep a secondary brush fire from erupting. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/gVaVJSOcGN— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 22, 2019
Original report:
A home in east Orange County was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon.
WFTV Skywitness 9 spotted smoke coming from the house fire around 5:15 p.m.
According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the home is located on Alvin Street, near State Road 417 and Trevarthon Road.
The home is around 2,200 square feet, firefighters said.
Firefighters have not said if there are any injuries or what sparked the fire.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes known.
#workingfire 2300 block Alvin St.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 22, 2019
2,200 square-foot house fully-involved. Multiple OCFRD units on scene. Working on Fire Radio Channel 4
#PIO en route to the scene/ETA 10 mins.
View map on @pulsepoint. #BREAKING Screen grab courtesy @WFTVhttps://t.co/jW5vGfynEb pic.twitter.com/JeF2fLKqzF
