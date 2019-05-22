  • Crews respond to massive house fire in east Orange County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 6:35 P.M. Update:
    Orange County Fire Rescue said they have about 45 firefighters on scene and a drone unit working to keep a secondary brush fire from erupting.

    Smoke is still flowing from the home and all known occupants are accounted for, firefighters said.

    Original report:

    A home in east Orange County was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon.

    WFTV Skywitness 9 spotted smoke coming from the house fire around 5:15 p.m.

    According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the home is located on Alvin Street, near State Road 417 and Trevarthon Road.

    The home is around 2,200 square feet, firefighters said.

    Firefighters have not said if there are any injuries or what sparked the fire.

    This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes known.

     

