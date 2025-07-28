Rising temperatures lead to surge in AC repair calls in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As temperatures rise in Central Florida, air conditioning technicians are experiencing a surge in repair calls.

Technicians at 4 Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating are working tirelessly to address the increased demand for AC repairs, with many units breaking down due to clogged drain lines and worn-out parts.

“It’s been very busy,” said Robert Dinunzio, a technician at 4 Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating, who has been going from home to home fixing AC units.

Dinunzio explained that AC units tend to clog when the temperature rises, as they pull humidity out and drain lines can clog up over time if not maintained.

The owner of 4 Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating noted that the cost to replace equipment can range from several hundred to several thousand dollars, while unclogging a drain line can cost between $99 and $220.

Resident Morih Suba shared her struggles after her AC unit stopped working, stating, “It hasn’t been fun. It’s very, very hot and we have two young children. So it’s been a struggle.”

Technicians advise regular maintenance to prevent AC issues, including maintaining drain lines, using a shop vac outside to clear them, running water and vinegar from the inside, and changing filters.

Dinunzio also highlighted the challenges faced by technicians working in the heat, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated and wearing cooling sleeves and hats.

