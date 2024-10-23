Road closure in Port Orange due to gas line

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Taylor Road in Port Orange is closed between Tomoka Farms Road and Summer Trees Road as crews work to repair a gas line according to officials.

Residents needing to access Taylor Road in that area can reroute using Tokoma Farms Road.

All others are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

