Rockledge Police and U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security arrest two suspects, break-up drug factory

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Police said two Rockledge men have been arrested and several kilos of Ecstasy and other drugs have been found in what authorities are calling a drug factory.

According to a news release, police and U.S. Homeland Security agents executed a joint search warrant at 953 Bayward Lane and seized four kilos of Ecstasy and a substantial amount of heroin, Percocet pills and handguns.

Investigators said 38-year-old Maurice Wright, and Simone Mcintosh, 33, both from Rockledge, were arrested and charged with one count of possession and trafficking Ecstasy.

Authorities said more charges are expected to be filed on both suspects.

