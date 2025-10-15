Roku accused of selling kids’ data without parental consent, Florida AG says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit against Roku, alleging the company violated children’s privacy rights by collecting and selling their sensitive data without parental consent.

The lawsuit claims that Roku collected and sold data such as children’s locations, viewing habits, and voice recordings.

This action is said to have occurred without obtaining the necessary parental consent, which is a violation of privacy rights according to the lawsuit.

“Here we believe that Roku has had access to and used, and sold data regarding kids’ locations and viewing habits, even their online preferences and behavior”, said Uthmeier.

The state’s newly formed Office of Parental Rights is actively involved in the case, pushing for penalties against Roku and advocating for stronger data protection measures to safeguard children’s privacy.

