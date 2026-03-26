Rollin’ & Strollin’ Bike Rodeo promotes kid’s bike safety in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kids in Orlando will have a chance to practice bike safety skills March 28 during a community event designed to help young riders feel more confident on the road.

The Rollin’ & Strollin’ Community Bike Rodeo is scheduled for Saturday morning at the Holden Heights Community Center, where kids will move through a hands-on course focused on real-world riding skills such as stopping, turning and signaling.

The event is organized by the OBT Development Board’s Safe Neighborhood Program, also known as OBT Next, in partnership with Bike/Walk Central Florida. Organizers say the goal is to support families living along the Orange Blossom Trail Community Redevelopment Area corridor by bringing bike and pedestrian safety education directly into the neighborhood.

This year, Orlando Health helped sponsor new bicycles and safety education materials for the event.

Organizers said many children participating will also receive professionally fitted helmets and bike lights, safety gear required under Florida law for many riders.

Families can still attend the event even though advance registration for the bike giveaway has closed. Community vendors will also be on site with free resources and information.

Officials say events like this are part of a larger effort to make neighborhoods safer and more welcoming for families who walk, bike and spend time outdoors.

Event details:

What: Rollin’ & Strollin’ Community Bike Rodeo

Rollin’ & Strollin’ Community Bike Rodeo When: Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to noon

Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to noon Where: Holden Heights Community Center

Bike/Walk Central Florida has worked across the region since 2010 to promote safer streets, active transportation and stronger connections between communities through walking, biking and other mobility options.

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