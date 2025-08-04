Roof over bank’s drive-thru collapses in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a roof to collapse at a bank in Orlando over the weekend.

It happened Sunday at the Truist bank at Orange Blossom Trail and Water Bridge Boulevard.

Truist bank roof collapse Officials said the roof over the bank's drive-thru came crashing down on Sunday. (WFTV staff)

Orange County Fire Rescue told Channel 9 that someone called to report that the roof over bank’s drive-thru area came crashing down.

Firefighters arrived and found that no one was trapped under or injured by the mess.

The branch will remain closed until investigators determine what led to the collapse.

