Royal Caribbean to build up to 3 more Icon-class ships

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Royal Caribbean Group’s portfolio of Icon-class ships will grow soon, and by more than a little. In addition to Star of the Seas — set to come online in 2025 — Icon of the Seas will get more siblings. One that’s unnamed is under construction, and the company on Aug. 27 announced up to three more are on the way.

The Miami-based cruise operator, which sets sail from four Florida ports including Port Canaveral near Orlando, has contracted with Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku for a fourth ship with the option for a fifth and sixth. The Icon-class ships are the largest in the world: 1,196 feet long, 159 feet wide and with a maximum capacity of 7,600 passengers.

Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty in a prepared statement said the momentum and market response since Icon of the Seas’ first launch earlier this year was the impetus to contract again with Meyer Turku.

Read: ‘I’m fixin’ to kill her’: Lake County woman charged in death of boyfriend’s 9-year-old daughter

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Port Canaveral welcomes arrival of Royal Caribbean’s The Allure of the Seas Officials in Port Canaveral welcomed the arrival of Royal Caribbean’s The Allure of the Seas cruise ship on Wednesday. (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group